“budget-friendly travel”: Kerala Government Initiates Measures to Provide Affordable Travel Options for Expats – Latest News from Kerala by Ahammad Devarkovil

Kerala to Launch Passenger Ship Service to Gulf Countries

The Kerala government has announced its plan to launch a passenger ship service from the Malabar region to Gulf countries. The announcement was made by Kerala Port Minister Ahammad Devarkovil on his official Facebook handle. The minister informed that a high-level meeting was held over the matter, and the Malabar Development Council and Kerala Maritime Board, in cooperation with Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA), will decide how to go about it.

The objective of the ship service is to offer budget-friendly travel to expats who are being fleeced by airline companies during peak seasons. The project has been referred to as a long-awaited aspiration of expats. A portion of the Rs 15 crore allocated in the current fiscal year’s state budget to alleviate the travel difficulties faced by expatriates will be utilized for the project.

The ship service will not only offer an affordable mode of travel but will also provide a better travel experience. Air travel can be stressful and exhausting, especially for long-haul flights. On the other hand, a passenger ship offers a relaxed and comfortable journey with ample amenities and facilities. The ship service will also provide an opportunity for expats to travel with their families and friends, which is often not possible due to the high cost of air travel.

The ship service will benefit a large number of expats who work in the Gulf countries. According to a report by the Ministry of External Affairs, there are over 9 million Indians living and working in Gulf countries. Many of these expats come from Kerala and are employed in various sectors such as construction, healthcare, hospitality, and education. The ship service will not only benefit them but will also boost the state’s economy.

The project will be executed in collaboration with expat organizations and NoRKA, which will help in finding passengers. Online registration will be open once the matters like schedule and fare are decided. The ship service will also help in promoting tourism in the state, as many expats who travel to the Gulf countries for work often return for vacations. The ship service will provide them with an opportunity to explore Kerala’s tourism destinations and contribute to the state’s tourism industry.

The ship service will also have a positive impact on the environment as it is a more sustainable mode of travel compared to air travel. The carbon footprint of air travel is significantly higher than that of a passenger ship. The ship service will also promote coastal shipping and reduce the dependence on road transport, which is often congested and polluting.

In conclusion, Kerala’s plan to launch a passenger ship service to Gulf countries is a welcome move that will benefit a large number of expats. The project will not only offer an affordable mode of travel but will also provide a better travel experience and boost the state’s economy. The ship service will also promote tourism, reduce the carbon footprint, and promote sustainable transportation. The state government’s efforts to alleviate the travel difficulties faced by expats are commendable, and the ship service is a step in the right direction.

Source Link :Kerala govt takes baby steps to offer budget-friendly travel to expats, latest news, kerala news, Ahammad Devarkovil/

