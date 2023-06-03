budget planning: For whom is this budget truly intended?







Who is this budget really for?

<h1>Who is this budget really for?</h1> Every year, the government presents a budget outlining its spending plans for the upcoming year. The budget is supposed to reflect the needs and priorities of the country as a whole. However, the question that often arises is, who is this budget really for? <h2>The wealthy</h2> One group that seems to benefit the most from the budget is the wealthy. The budget often includes tax cuts and other incentives for the rich. For example, in the 2017 budget, the government reduced the top income tax rate from 45% to 40%. This meant that those earning over £150,000 a year would pay less tax. In addition, the budget often includes measures to help the wealthy avoid paying tax. This can include loopholes in tax laws or the introduction of tax havens. <h2>Big businesses</h2> Another group that benefits from the budget is big businesses. The budget often includes measures to help businesses grow and expand. This can include tax breaks for research and development, or grants to help businesses invest in new technology. However, these measures often benefit large corporations more than small businesses. In addition, the budget often includes measures to reduce regulation and make it easier for businesses to operate. This can be beneficial for big businesses that have the resources to navigate complex regulations, but it can be detrimental to small businesses that may not have the same resources. <h2>The middle class</h2> The middle class is often seen as the backbone of the economy, and the budget often includes measures to help this group. This can include tax cuts for middle-income earners or increased funding for education and training programs. However, these measures are often not enough to make a real difference for the middle class. In addition, the budget often includes cuts to public services that are used by the middle class, such as healthcare and public transportation. This can offset any gains made by tax cuts or increased funding for education. <h2>The poor</h2> The poor are often the most vulnerable group in society, and the budget often does little to help them. In fact, the budget often includes cuts to social programs that are used by the poor, such as welfare and food stamps. These cuts can be devastating for those who rely on these programs to survive. In addition, the budget often includes measures that make it harder for the poor to access healthcare, education, and other essential services. <h2>The future</h2> Finally, the budget impacts the future of the country. The budget often includes measures that affect the environment, infrastructure, and education. These measures can have a long-term impact on the country’s future. For example, cuts to education funding can lead to a less educated workforce, which can have a negative impact on the economy. Similarly, cuts to environmental programs can lead to increased pollution and other environmental problems that can have a negative impact on public health and the economy. <h2>Conclusion</h2> In conclusion, the budget is supposed to reflect the needs and priorities of the country as a whole. However, it often seems to benefit certain groups more than others. The wealthy and big businesses often benefit the most, while the poor are left behind. The middle class may see some benefits, but these are often not enough to make a real difference. Finally, the budget impacts the future of the country, and the measures included can have a long-term impact on the economy and society as a whole.





Government budget allocation Target audience of budget Economic inequality and budget allocation Political interests and budget allocation Impact of budget on low income households

News Source : syndication

Source Link :Who is this budget really for?/