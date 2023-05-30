Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla Recipe – Copycat Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce : The Ultimate Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla Recipe

The Perfect Recipe for Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla Recipe: A Delicious Copycat Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce

Buffalo chicken quesadilla is a delicious and easy-to-make recipe that you can prepare at home. It is a perfect combination of spicy buffalo chicken, melted cheese, and crispy tortillas. The recipe is a copycat of Taco Bell’s quesadilla sauce, which is tangy and creamy, making it a perfect addition to the quesadilla.

In this article, we will guide you through the steps to make a perfect buffalo chicken quesadilla. We will also share the recipe for the copycat Taco Bell quesadilla sauce that gives the quesadilla its unique taste.

Ingredients

Before we begin, let’s take a look at the ingredients you will need to make a buffalo chicken quesadilla.

For the buffalo chicken:

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1/4 cup buffalo sauce

1/4 cup melted butter

1/4 tsp garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

For the quesadilla:

8 flour tortillas

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 cup chopped green onions

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

For the copycat Taco Bell quesadilla sauce:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp sour cream

1 tbsp minced jalapeno pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Now that we have gathered all the ingredients let’s get started with the recipe.

Making the buffalo chicken:

Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a mixing bowl, combine the shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, melted butter, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Mix all the ingredients until the chicken is well coated. Place the chicken mixture in a baking dish and bake for 15-20 minutes until it is heated through.

Making the quesadilla:

Heat a skillet over medium heat. Place a tortilla in the skillet and sprinkle with shredded Monterey Jack cheese and cheddar cheese. Add a spoonful of buffalo chicken on top of the cheese and sprinkle with green onions and cilantro. Top with more cheese and cover with another tortilla. Cook the quesadilla for 2-3 minutes on each side until the cheese is melted and the tortilla is crispy. Repeat the process with the remaining tortillas and ingredients.

Making the copycat Taco Bell quesadilla sauce:

In a mixing bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, minced jalapeno, garlic powder, paprika, cumin, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper. Mix all the ingredients until the sauce is smooth and creamy.

Serving the buffalo chicken quesadilla:

Cut the quesadillas into wedges. Serve them hot with the copycat Taco Bell quesadilla sauce on the side.

Conclusion

Buffalo chicken quesadilla is a delicious and easy-to-make recipe that everyone will love. The combination of spicy buffalo chicken, melted cheese, and crispy tortillas makes it a perfect snack or meal. The copycat Taco Bell quesadilla sauce adds a tangy and creamy flavor to the quesadilla that everyone will enjoy.

We hope this article has been helpful in guiding you through the steps to make a perfect buffalo chicken quesadilla. Don’t forget to try the copycat Taco Bell quesadilla sauce; it’s the secret ingredient that makes the quesadilla taste so good. Enjoy your meal!

1. What is a Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla?

A Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla is a Mexican-inspired dish that consists of a tortilla filled with shredded chicken that has been tossed in buffalo sauce, along with cheese, and often other ingredients such as vegetables or beans.

How do I make the Copycat Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce?

To make the Copycat Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce, you will need mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper, and salt. Mix all ingredients together until well combined and smooth.

Can I use pre-cooked chicken for this recipe?

Yes, you can use pre-cooked chicken for this recipe. You can use rotisserie chicken or leftover grilled or roasted chicken.

What other ingredients can I add to my Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla?

You can add a variety of other ingredients to your Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla, such as diced onions, peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos, black beans, or corn.

Can I make this recipe ahead of time?

Yes, you can make the Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla ahead of time. Simply assemble the quesadillas, wrap them tightly in plastic wrap, and refrigerate until ready to cook.

Can I freeze the Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla?

Yes, you can freeze the Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla. Wrap the quesadillas in plastic wrap and then aluminum foil before freezing. To reheat, thaw in the refrigerator overnight and bake in the oven until heated through.

How spicy is the buffalo sauce?

The spiciness of the buffalo sauce can vary depending on the brand you use and how much you use in the recipe. You can adjust the spice level to your preference by using more or less sauce, or using a milder or hotter brand.