“buffalo gnats”: What to Do When the Buffalo Gnats Arrive: A Helpful Reminder

How to Deal with Buffalo Gnats or No-See-Ums

Buffalo gnats or no-see-ums are tiny blood-feeding insects that can be a nuisance to humans. These bugs are commonly found during springtime when water is abundant and tend to disappear when the weather turns hot and dry. However, with the abundant precipitation this year, the chances of encountering these pesky insects are higher. In this article, we will discuss how to avoid being bitten and what to do if you are a victim of these bugs.

Symptoms of Buffalo Gnat Bites

Buffalo gnat bites are painful and can sometimes require medical attention. The bites result in swelling, numbness, and soreness, often lasting for more than a week. In some cases, these bites can also cause fever, nausea, and allergic reactions. The bites are easily infected, especially if scratched. Thus, it is crucial to seek medical care if you receive multiple bites and have a bad reaction.

Prevention of Buffalo Gnat Bites

To avoid being bitten by buffalo gnats or no-see-ums, it is best to avoid areas where they are swarming. Tucking your pants into your shoes and using a repellent can also help. The California Department of Public Health suggests using insect repellents containing the active ingredient DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535. Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants to provide an effective barrier against biting flies.

Turn off or limit the use of lights at night to discourage those flies that are attracted to light. Various traps, baits, and insecticidal sprays are available for fly control. Read the product labels or consult a pest control professional to determine which products are available to control the specific nuisance fly problem.

Other tips include staying away from places known to be full of ticks or mosquitoes, avoiding wearing strong-smelling cologne, wearing a hat and light-colored, loose clothing (no red), and tucking pants into boots and wearing long sleeves. Avon’s Skin So Soft has been hailed as particularly effective against no-see-ums, and that can be used with some success — but it’s the lotion’s barrier rather than its scent — that is credited with any effectiveness.

Treatment of Buffalo Gnat Bites

Not all bites require medical attention; it depends on the individual. “Everyone heals differently,” says Michelle Romero, the infectious disease specialist for Eastern Plumas Health Care. “If you’re unsure, it’s best to have a doctor check it.” If you are bitten, Dr. Kepple, from Plumas District Hospital, offers this advice:

Apply 1 percent hydrocortisone immediately

Use cool compresses; never apply heat

Don’t scratch – it will only make it worse

Take Benadryl; or if that makes you too sleepy, try Claritin

Elevating the area helps

Wrap the area if it will prevent you from scratching

In conclusion, buffalo gnats or no-see-ums can be a nuisance to humans. To avoid being bitten, it is best to avoid areas where they are swarming, tuck your pants into your shoes, and use a repellent. If you are bitten, apply 1 percent hydrocortisone immediately, use cool compresses, and take Benadryl or Claritin. Seek medical care if you receive multiple bites and have a bad reaction.

News Source : Plumas News

Source Link :The buffalo gnats are here; a reminder of what to do/