Buffalo Grove High School crash victims : Wheeling crash killed students Ricky Barcenas, Jesus Rodriguez, Richard de Ita and Kevin Hernandez

“Four Buffalo Grove High School students killed in Wheeling crash: Funeral held for Ricky Barcenas”

A funeral will be held for Buffalo Grove High School student Ricky Barcenas, who was one of four students killed in a crash in Wheeling, Illinois. The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, followed by burial at All Saints Cemetery. The driver, 18-year-old Richard de Ita, ran a red light and hit two other vehicles before crashing into a light pole. Another student was critically injured. Visitation for de Ita will take place at River Woods Funeral Chapels, and the funeral and burial will occur on Tuesday. Visitation for Kevin Hernandez is scheduled for Monday, and his funeral and burial are set for Tuesday. Service plans for Jesus Rodriguez are not yet available. Students returned to class for the first time since the crash last Friday, and there will be a tribute to the students set to graduate on Wednesday.

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

