Buffalo Grove High School Student Kalia Davis Passes Away – GoFundMe Campaign Launched

Kalia Davis, Buffalo Grove High School Student, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kalia Davis, a beloved student of Buffalo Grove High School. Kalia was a bright and talented individual who touched the lives of all those around her. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the entire community.

Kalia’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the funeral expenses. We encourage those who are able to donate to support her family during this difficult time.

Kalia’s passing serves as a reminder of how precious life is and the importance of cherishing every moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones during this heartbreaking time. Rest in peace, Kalia.

Kalia Davis Buffalo Grove High School Obituary Student death GoFundMe campaign