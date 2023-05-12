Bug Repellent Plants : 10 Bug Repellent Plants to Keep Your Home Pest-Free

1. Natural bug repellent plants

As the summer months approach, many of us look forward to spending more time outdoors. However, with the warmer weather also comes an increase in the number of pests such as mosquitoes, flies and other insects. While there are numerous chemical insect repellents available, many people prefer to use natural methods to keep pests at bay. One of the most effective ways to do this is by planting bug repellent plants in and around your home.

Not only do these plants add beauty to your home and garden, but they also serve as a natural defense against pesky insects. In this article, we will introduce you to 10 bug repellent plants that you can use to keep your home pest-free.

Basil

Basil is a popular herb that is a staple in many kitchens. However, its strong scent also makes it an effective natural bug repellent. Basil is known to repel mosquitoes and flies, making it a perfect addition to your outdoor living areas. You can plant basil in pots near your doors and windows or in your garden to keep the bugs at bay.

Lavender

Lavender is another plant that repels mosquitoes, flies and other insects. The sweet scent of lavender is pleasant to humans but overwhelming to pests, making it an effective natural bug repellent. Plant lavender in pots near your outdoor living areas or in your garden to keep the bugs away.

Citronella

Citronella is a well-known natural bug repellent. The scent of citronella is commonly found in candles and other insect repellent products. However, you can also plant citronella in your garden or in pots near your outdoor living areas to keep mosquitoes at bay.

Lemon Balm

Lemon balm is a member of the mint family and is known for its lemony scent. This scent is what repels mosquitoes and other insects. Plant lemon balm in pots near your doors and windows or in your garden to keep the bugs away.

Catnip

Catnip is a plant that is often associated with cats, but it also serves as a natural bug repellent. The scent of catnip is known to repel mosquitoes, flies and other insects. Plant catnip in pots near your outdoor living areas or in your garden to keep the bugs at bay.

Marigolds

Marigolds are a beautiful and colorful addition to any garden, but they also serve as a natural bug repellent. The scent of marigolds repels mosquitoes, flies and other insects. Plant marigolds in your garden or in pots near your outdoor living areas to keep the bugs away.

Peppermint

Peppermint is another member of the mint family that repels insects. The scent of peppermint is overwhelming to pests, making it an effective natural bug repellent. Plant peppermint in pots near your doors and windows or in your garden to keep the bugs away.

Rosemary

Rosemary is a popular herb that is often used in cooking, but it also serves as a natural bug repellent. The scent of rosemary repels mosquitoes, flies and other insects. Plant rosemary in pots near your outdoor living areas or in your garden to keep the bugs at bay.

Sage

Sage is another popular herb that repels insects. The scent of sage is overwhelming to pests, making it an effective natural bug repellent. Plant sage in pots near your doors and windows or in your garden to keep the bugs away.

Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus is a tree that is native to Australia, but it is also grown in other parts of the world. The oil from the leaves of the eucalyptus tree is a natural bug repellent. You can plant eucalyptus trees in your yard or use eucalyptus oil in candles or other insect repellent products.

In conclusion, there are numerous natural bug repellent plants that you can use to keep your home pest-free. These plants not only add beauty to your home and garden but also serve as a natural defense against pesky insects. By planting these 10 bug repellent plants, you can enjoy your outdoor living areas without the annoyance of mosquitoes, flies and other insects.