“Bugout Brim Hat” : Large Pebble Outdoor Research Bugout Brim Hat

Large Pebble Outdoor Research Bugout Brim Hat



Price: $54.95

The Outdoor Research Bugout Brim Hat is the perfect accessory for any outdoor adventure. Whether you’re spending a day at the beach, hiking in the mountains, or kayaking down a river, this hat will keep you protected from the sun and biting insects. With a water-resistant and breathable design, this hat is perfect for all kinds of weather conditions. The lightweight and quick-drying material also makes it easy to pack and take with you on the go.

One of the standout features of the Bugout Brim Hat is its UPF 50+ sun protection. This means that you can spend hours outdoors without worrying about the harmful effects of the sun’s rays on your skin. The hat also features a floating foam-stiffened brim that provides additional protection from the sun, while also keeping the hat lightweight and easy to wear. The removable chin cord is another helpful feature that ensures the hat stays in place, even in windy conditions.

The Bugout Brim Hat is also designed to keep you protected from biting insects. The Insect Shield Bug Protection technology ensures that mosquitos, ticks, and other biting insects stay away from your face and neck. This is particularly helpful when you’re spending time in areas where insects are common, such as camping sites or hiking trails. The hat’s TransAction headband is also designed to wick away sweat and keep your forehead and brows dry, even in hot and humid conditions.

Overall, the Outdoor Research Bugout Brim Hat is a must-have for anyone who loves spending time outdoors. With its UPF 50+ sun protection, insect repellent technology, and water-resistant and breathable design, this hat is perfect for all kinds of outdoor activities. The lightweight and packable design also makes it easy to take with you on the go, ensuring that you’re always prepared for your next adventure.



