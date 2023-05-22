Bugoy na Koykoy and Second Wife Samsara Confirm Divorce: A Closer Look at Their Relationship

Bugoy na Koykoy and his Second Wife, Samsara, have Confirmed the Divorce

Bugoy na Koykoy, a popular Filipino rapper and his second wife, Samsara, have confirmed their divorce, which has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. The two have been married for less than a year.

Why did they get divorced?

The reason behind their split has not been disclosed to the public. However, in a recent interview, Bugoy na Koykoy mentioned that they have decided to part ways amicably and that they both respect each other’s decision.

Their Marriage

Bugoy na Koykoy and Samsara tied the knot in April 2020 in a private ceremony in Cebu. Their wedding was attended by close friends and family members. The couple had been together for a few years before getting married.

Who is Samsara?

Samsara is a model and an entrepreneur. She owns a clothing line and a beauty salon. She was also a former beauty queen, having competed in several national pageants.

What’s next for Bugoy na Koykoy?

After confirming his divorce, Bugoy na Koykoy stated that he will focus on his music career and his family. He also mentioned that he will continue to support Samsara and her business endeavors.

Reactions from Fans

The news of Bugoy na Koykoy’s divorce has been met with mixed reactions from his fans. Some expressed their sadness and disappointment, while others showed their support and understanding.

Despite the split, Bugoy na Koykoy’s fans continue to support him and his music. He remains one of the most popular rappers in the Philippines, known for his unique style and catchy songs.

Conclusion

Bugoy na Koykoy and Samsara’s divorce may have come as a surprise to some, but their decision to part ways amicably shows that they both have each other’s best interests at heart. As they move on to the next chapter of their lives, we wish them both all the best.

Celebrity divorce news Bugoy na Koykoy and Samsara separation Entertainment breakups Filipino celebrity relationships Social media influencers and their personal lives