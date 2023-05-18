building collapse in Bharatpur today : Bharatpur building collapse leaves one dead and nine injured

1. #BharatpurBuildingCollapse

A 20-year-old worker has died and nine others have been injured following a building collapse in Bharatpur district. The incident took place late on Wednesday night as ten labourers were working on a madrassa near Jhantli village. It is believed that the collapse may have been caused by Wednesday’s evening rainfall and hailstorm. Four of the injured workers have been referred to Alwar for treatment. Contractors Bachchu Singh and Sakur fled the scene after the incident and a case has been registered against them.

The deceased worker has been identified as Veer Singh Jatav of Jhanjhar village. The incident highlights the dangers faced by construction workers in India, with poor safety standards and inadequate training and equipment often leading to accidents. The government has recently introduced new regulations aimed at improving safety, including the compulsory use of safety equipment and regular inspections of construction sites. However, it is clear that more needs to be done to protect workers and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : PTI

