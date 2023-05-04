“building fire Hyattsville” : Hyattsville building fire results in the discovery of a deceased individual

Hyattsville Apartment Fire Leaves One Dead in Apparent Homicide



One person was found dead of an apparent homicide after a fire at a multi-family housing unit in Hyattsville Wednesday afternoon. Structure Fire at Garden Apartment One person was found dead of an apparent homicide after a fire at a multi-family housing unit in Hyattsville Wednesday afternoon. The structure fire was at a three-story garden apartment on the 6100 block of 42nd Ave in Hyattsville. Prince George’s Fire Department said the fire was in the kitchen of the apartment. Victim Found Dead at Scene A male was found dead inside with injuries consistent with homicide, according to officials. Homicide Investigation Underway The homicide investigation into the incident is active and ongoing. Police say there is no active threat to the community.

Residents of a Hyattsville apartment building were left shaken after a fire on Wednesday afternoon turned deadly. According to officials, a male victim was found dead at the scene with injuries consistent with homicide. The fire had started in the kitchen of the apartment and quickly spread to other units in the three-story garden apartment complex.

The Prince George’s Fire Department responded to the call at around 4:30 pm and were able to contain the flames before they spread further. However, the damage to the building was extensive, with several units affected by the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim or any potential suspects in the homicide investigation. However, they have assured residents that there is no active threat to the community.

The incident has left many in the Hyattsville community on edge, with some calling for increased security measures in the area. Others are mourning the loss of the victim and offering condolences to their loved ones.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact local authorities. In the meantime, residents of the affected apartment building are being assisted by local organizations and the American Red Cross as they work to recover from the tragedy.

As the community comes together to support one another in the aftermath of this devastating event, it is a reminder of the importance of looking out for one another and ensuring the safety of our neighborhoods.

News Source : FOX 5 DC

Source Link :Man found dead after building fire in Hyattsville/