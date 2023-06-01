“Bulgaria medication affordability”: What is the reason behind the unaffordability of medication for many in Bulgaria?

Bulgaria’s Pharmaceutical Concerns: An Interview with Nikolay Kostov

Nikolay Kostov, the President of the Bulgarian Pharmacists Association, is one of the key figures in the country’s pharmaceutical industry. With over 14 pharmacies and 350 employees, he is well aware of the challenges faced by both patients and healthcare professionals in Bulgaria.

According to a recent poll, almost one in five respondents in Bulgaria cannot afford all the medicines they require. This is a widespread problem that affects many patients, especially those who are not covered by the country’s Health Insurance Fund (NHIF). Nikolay believes that the singularity of the Bulgarian market requires European teamwork and resolve to address this issue.

“The situation in Bulgaria is very specific because there are many people who buy their medicines on the open market, outside the Health Insurance Fund (NHIF),” he explains. “In Western Europe, this isn’t the case because everybody buys through the insurance fund or the private insurance, depending on the system. In Bulgaria, there are at least twice as many prescription drugs sold outside the Health Insurance Fund, and this is also a big problem for people.”

One of the main challenges faced by the Bulgarian pharmaceutical industry is the lack of adequate funding and resources. Nikolay believes that the government needs to invest more in healthcare and provide better support for patients and healthcare professionals. He also stresses the importance of improving the quality of medicines and ensuring that they are safe and effective.

Another issue that needs to be addressed is the high cost of medicines in Bulgaria. According to Nikolay, the prices of some medicines are much higher than in other European countries, which makes them unaffordable for many patients. This is particularly true for innovative and specialty drugs, which are often not covered by the NHIF.

To address these challenges, Nikolay believes that there needs to be more collaboration between the Bulgarian government, the pharmaceutical industry, and patient organizations. He also stresses the importance of raising awareness about the importance of healthcare and the role of pharmacists in promoting public health.

“We need to work together to find solutions to these challenges,” he says. “We need to invest more in healthcare, improve the quality of medicines, and make them more affordable for patients. We also need to raise awareness about the importance of healthcare and the role of pharmacists in promoting public health.”

Despite these challenges, Nikolay remains optimistic about the future of the Bulgarian pharmaceutical industry. He believes that there is a lot of potential for growth and development in the sector, especially with the increasing demand for innovative and specialty drugs.

“We have a lot of talented and dedicated healthcare professionals in Bulgaria,” he says. “If we work together and invest in the future of the industry, we can overcome these challenges and provide better healthcare for all Bulgarians.”

In conclusion, the Bulgarian pharmaceutical industry faces many challenges, including the lack of adequate funding and resources, the high cost of medicines, and the widespread problem of patients not being able to afford all the medicines they require. However, with the right investments, collaborations, and awareness-raising efforts, these challenges can be overcome, and the industry can continue to grow and develop in the future.

Healthcare costs in Bulgaria Poverty and access to medicine in Bulgaria Bulgarian healthcare system Drug pricing and affordability in Bulgaria Lack of government support for healthcare in Bulgaria

News Source : euronews

Source Link :Why can’t many people in Bulgaria afford medication?/