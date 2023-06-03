“Bundesliga transfer news”: “20 Bundesliga Summer Transfers That Have Been Confirmed”

Bundesliga Teams Make Early Moves in Transfer Window

The transfer window for the 2023/24 season has only just opened, but a number of deals have already been confirmed by Bundesliga teams. Here are the most notable transfers so far.

RB Leipzig, the team owned by energy drink company Red Bull, has made two major signings from sister club RB Salzburg. Benjamin Sesko and Nicolas Seiwald have both made the move to Germany for €24 million and €20 million respectively. Sesko, a 21-year-old Slovenian forward, scored 22 goals in 47 appearances for Salzburg, while Seiwald, a 22-year-old Austrian midfielder, made 37 appearances for the club last season.

Eintracht Frankfurt has also been busy in the transfer market, signing Willian Pacho from Royal Antwerp FC for €9 million and Hugo Larsson from Malmö FF for €8 million. Pacho, a 22-year-old Colombian forward, scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for Antwerp last season, while Larsson, a 23-year-old Swedish midfielder, made 31 appearances for Malmö.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg has signed Cédric Zesiger from Young Boys for €5 million. The 24-year-old Swiss defender made 38 appearances for Young Boys last season, helping them win the Swiss Super League title.

Bayer Leverkusen has signed Arthur from America-MG for €7 million. The 20-year-old Brazilian forward scored 10 goals in 40 appearances for America-MG last season. Leverkusen has also signed Alejandro Grimaldo from Benfica on a free transfer. The 26-year-old Spanish left-back made 35 appearances for Benfica last season.

Stuttgart has signed Jovan Milosevic from Vojvodina for €1.2 million. The 21-year-old Serbian midfielder made 31 appearances for Vojvodina last season, scoring five goals.

Brentford has signed Mark Flekken from Freiburg for €13 million. The 28-year-old German goalkeeper made just one appearance for Freiburg last season, but impressed in his previous spell at Duisburg.

In addition to these new signings, there have also been a number of free transfers within the Bundesliga. Omar Marmoush has moved from Wolfsburg to Eintracht Frankfurt, Paulo Otavio has moved from Wolfsburg to Al-Sadd, Lars Stindl has moved from Gladbach to Karlsruher SC, Finn Dahmen has moved from Mainz to Augsburg, Patric Pfeiffer has moved from Darmstadt to Augsburg, Dawid Kownacki has moved from Fortuna Düsseldorf to Werder Bremen, Leart Paqarada has moved from FC St. Pauli to FC Köln, Felix Passlack has moved from Borussia Dortmund to Bochum, Lukas Daschner has moved from FC St. Pauli to Bochum, and Noah Loosli has moved from Grasshoppers to Bochum.

Finally, Union Berlin has signed Alex Kral on loan from Spartak Moscow. The 23-year-old Czech midfielder made 28 appearances for Spartak last season, helping them win the Russian Premier League title.

Overall, these early moves show that Bundesliga teams are keen to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season. It will be interesting to see what further transfers are completed in the coming weeks.

Bundesliga transfers 2021 Top confirmed Bundesliga transfers German football transfers Summer football transfers in Germany Bundesliga transfer window updates

News Source : Bulinews

Source Link :Top 20 confirmed Bundesliga summer transfers/