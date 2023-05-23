“Bunnings bucket life-changing”: Over-the-top reviews claim Bunnings bucket is a life-changing product

The Bunnings Bucket: More Than Just a Bucket

Hardware chain Bunnings’ 20-litre branded bucket has gained a cult following. With over 55 reviews on the store’s website, it may be the most thoroughly reviewed bucket in bucket-selling history. But what sets these reviews apart is their length and the creativity of their authors. Some reviews read more like short stories than accurate assessments of the bucket’s usefulness.

Most of the longer reviews have a whiff of irony about them. One anonymous Australian tradie wrote, “What was life before the ‘bucket’? I had heard the tales from near & far of this so-called Bunnings bucket…So I stepped up & got the Bucket! The legends are true, it’s next level to have one of these. I notice women look at me differently now & the blokes respect me more now.”

Other reviews, such as the 400-word ode to the bucket written by an “advanced DIYer” calling themselves Clean Stuff, are even more florid. “Picture this, a mild spring morning. The sun is just peeking over the horizon, bathing my kingdom (the backyard) in all its UV glory. The birds are singing, the bees are buzzing, and the fresh dog business on the lawn is steaming gently,” Clean Stuff writes. “I mount the 4×4 and trek to my local Bunnings…Here I am presented with a choice, so many buckets in shapes and sizes to suit all needs, but standing out is the holy grail, the Bunnings Branded bucket. As I reach for it, I hear the angels singing and an instant feeling of warmth comes over me as I place my hand on its plastic-coated wire handle.”

Clean Stuff’s review has more than 240 votes. Other comments holding water for the item are less wordy but paint no less compelling pictures of the bucket’s capabilities. One titled “great pee holding capabilities” needs no further explanation but does include a picture of the bucket doing its job of containing liquids adequately.

The Bunnings brand bucket is sold without a lid for $9.48, although a lid can be purchased separately. Reviews for the lid are mostly ordinary, with the odd one-star review and complaints about fit, although a few bucket fans have started reviewing the lid too. “My life is complete,” wrote Happy Bucket Owner, an “advanced DIYer”. “This very functional lid added significantly to my purchase of the matching bucket. Streamlined in design, this lid communicates to the world that I am, in fact, a success and my life now has meaning. Yes, I recommend this product.”

Not all the bucket’s reviews appear to be written by Bunnings’ mum. “Bucket is good, service was bad,” writes Stuart, a disgruntled “beginner” from Altona, Victoria.

Quite what kicked the excessive bucket reviews off is anyone’s guess. The oldest review of the item, by someone called Paul, is just five words: “Great size bucket. Good quality.” It has zero votes.

The Bunnings Bucket is more than just a bucket. It has become an object of affection and obsession for its fans. Its ability to hold liquids adequately and its functional lid have taken on mythic proportions in the eyes of its users. While the reviews may be tongue-in-cheek, they reveal a deep-seated appreciation for a simple object that does its job well.

So, if you’re in the market for a bucket, you might want to consider the Bunnings Bucket. Who knows, it might change your life too.

Life-changing Bunnings buckets Transformative Bunnings bucket reviews Unbelievable Bunnings bucket experiences Revolutionary Bunnings bucket feedback Game-changing Bunnings bucket testimonials

News Source : Stuff

Source Link :Bunnings bucket ‘changes lives’ according to over-the-top reviews/