“Burger Bake Recipe Colleen Ferreira”: Colleen Ferreira’s Recipe for a Delicious Burger Bake

Burger Bake Recipe with Colleen Ferreira

Introduction

Burgers are a classic American dish that has been enjoyed for generations. Whether you’re cooking for a family gathering or just want a quick and easy meal, this burger bake recipe is sure to be a hit. In this article, we’ll be sharing the recipe for this delicious dish, along with tips and tricks from Colleen Ferreira, a seasoned home cook and food blogger.

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 can (10-3/4 oz.) condensed tomato soup, undiluted

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup uncooked elbow macaroni

1 cup water

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. In a large skillet, cook ground beef over medium heat until no longer pink. Drain excess fat. Add tomato soup, ketchup, onion, green pepper, celery, salt, and black pepper to the skillet. Stir to combine. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Cook elbow macaroni according to package directions. Drain macaroni and add it to the skillet with the beef mixture. Stir to combine. Pour water over the mixture and stir again. Transfer the mixture to a baking dish and sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese on top. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Let cool for a few minutes before serving.

Tips from Colleen Ferreira

Use a lean ground beef to reduce the amount of fat in the dish. If you don’t have elbow macaroni, you can use any other type of pasta that you have on hand. Feel free to add other vegetables to the dish, such as mushrooms or zucchini. If you want to make the dish spicier, add some chili powder or hot sauce to the beef mixture. If you want to make the dish healthier, you can use whole wheat pasta and reduce the amount of cheese.

Conclusion

This burger bake recipe is a delicious and easy way to enjoy the flavors of a classic burger in a new way. With the tips and tricks from Colleen Ferreira, you can customize the dish to your liking and make it even healthier. So next time you’re looking for a quick and easy meal, give this burger bake recipe a try!

