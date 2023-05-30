“Burger Bake Recipe Colleen Ferreira”: Colleen Ferreira’s Recipe for a Delicious Burger Bake

Burger Bake Recipe with Colleen Ferreira
Introduction
Burgers are a classic American dish that has been enjoyed for generations. Whether you’re cooking for a family gathering or just want a quick and easy meal, this burger bake recipe is sure to be a hit. In this article, we’ll be sharing the recipe for this delicious dish, along with tips and tricks from Colleen Ferreira, a seasoned home cook and food blogger.
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 can (10-3/4 oz.) condensed tomato soup, undiluted
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup chopped onion
- 1/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1/4 cup chopped celery
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup uncooked elbow macaroni
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a large skillet, cook ground beef over medium heat until no longer pink. Drain excess fat.
- Add tomato soup, ketchup, onion, green pepper, celery, salt, and black pepper to the skillet. Stir to combine.
- Cover and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Cook elbow macaroni according to package directions.
- Drain macaroni and add it to the skillet with the beef mixture. Stir to combine.
- Pour water over the mixture and stir again.
- Transfer the mixture to a baking dish and sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese on top.
- Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes.
- Remove the foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
- Let cool for a few minutes before serving.
Tips from Colleen Ferreira
- Use a lean ground beef to reduce the amount of fat in the dish.
- If you don’t have elbow macaroni, you can use any other type of pasta that you have on hand.
- Feel free to add other vegetables to the dish, such as mushrooms or zucchini.
- If you want to make the dish spicier, add some chili powder or hot sauce to the beef mixture.
- If you want to make the dish healthier, you can use whole wheat pasta and reduce the amount of cheese.
Conclusion
This burger bake recipe is a delicious and easy way to enjoy the flavors of a classic burger in a new way. With the tips and tricks from Colleen Ferreira, you can customize the dish to your liking and make it even healthier. So next time you’re looking for a quick and easy meal, give this burger bake recipe a try!
News Source : Colorado and Company KUSA-TV
Source Link :Burger Bake Recipe with Colleen Ferreira/