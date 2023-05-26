Burger Wraps Recipe: Recipe for Burger Wraps: Perfect for Grilling & Relaxing

Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar-B-Q Bring Grillin’ Recipes to Midwest Access

Grilling is a quintessential part of summer, and who better to learn from than the experts? Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar-B-Q have teamed up to bring viewers of Midwest Access some delicious grillin’ recipes that are sure to impress.

Jim Nicholas, owner of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill, and Christy Buchan, co-owner of Destination Bar-B-Q, have joined forces to share their expertise in grilling. Ye Old Butcher Shoppe in Rochester provided the meat for their latest recipe, burger wraps.

The recipe is simple and easy to follow. It makes four burger wraps, perfect for a small gathering or a quick and easy dinner. Here’s what you’ll need:

Ingredients:

– Spray pan

– 1 pound of ground beef

– 4-14 inch tortillas

– 1 red pepper, sliced

– 1 yellow onion, sliced

– 1 tomato, sliced

– 1 container Wildwood All-purpose

– 1 container Wildwood ghost pepper

– 1 cup mayonnaise

– 4 slices of American cheese (white is from deli counter)

Equipment:

– Cutting board

– Pitboss flat grill

– Burger press

– Parchment paper

– Sharp knife

– Small bowl

– Spoon

Instructions:

Preheat the grill to 400 degrees (charcoal or gas or a campfire). Portion the beef into four equal size balls. Cut the peppers and onions into strips. Combine the mayonnaise and 2 tablespoons of ghost pepper mix well and store in the refrigerator until needed. On the preheated grill, apply pan spray generously. Season the burger balls and place them on the sprayed area. Cook for one minute and then smash with a burger press to about 1/4 inch thick (note: spray a similar size piece of parchment on both sides and put between the press and burger before smashing). Flip the burger. Add the peppers and onion to the area of the burgers so they will cook in the burger juices. Place a slice of cheese on each burger. Warm the tortillas on the grill for a few seconds. Spread a spoonful of the ghost pepper mayonnaise mixture onto each tortilla. Place a burger on each tortilla. Add slices of tomato to each burger. Roll up the tortilla and enjoy!

Grillin’ & Chillin’ airs every Thursday on Midwest Access from 4-5 p.m. daily. If you missed this week’s episode, don’t worry! You can find the recipe on KTTC’s website.

In conclusion, grilling is a fun and delicious way to enjoy the summer season. Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar-B-Q have shared a simple and tasty recipe for burger wraps that is perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re grilling for a small group of friends or a family dinner, this recipe is sure to impress. So fire up the grill and get ready to enjoy some delicious burger wraps!

