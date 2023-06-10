Liziane Gutierrez : Burglars spray Las Vegas dog with mace, target home of Instagram influencer Liziane Gutierrez

Burglars targeted an Instagram influencer’s home in Las Vegas, spraying her dog with mace and stealing designer items. Liziane Gutierrez, who has 1.2 million followers, may have been targeted by a social media follower. Surveillance footage shows the burglars inside the home, repeatedly spraying the dog with mace before stealing designer bags and jewelry. Gutierrez expressed her concern for her dog’s health, as the pup is now on medication and receiving veterinary care. It is unclear whether the burglars targeted Gutierrez specifically or if they were randomly breaking into homes in the neighborhood. Police advise residents to secure their homes with alarms and locks, and to avoid posting about vacation plans on social media. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

