Burgula Narsing Rao Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Burgula Narsing Rao, former CPI leader and student leader from Nizam college has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Hyderabad folks, some sad news: Burgula Narsing Rao, former CPI leader and student leader from Nizam college, who participated in the anti-Razakaar movement as the prez of the All Hyd Students Union in 1948. He was the nephew of B Ramakrishna Rao, 1st CM of Hyd state.#hyderabad
