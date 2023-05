House fire in Burlington County prompts emergency response efforts

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Florence, New Jersey on W 3rd Street in Burlington County. Smoke lingered around the home’s roof as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. Authorities have not released any further details about the incident. FOX 29’s Hank Flynn is on his way to the scene to gather more information.

Hank Flynn

Emergency crews responding to Burlington County house fire