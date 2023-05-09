Burlington County house fire response : Burlington County House Fire Prompts Emergency Crew Response

Burlington County House Fire Draws Emergency Responders

Emergency crews in Burlington County are responding to a house fire in Florence, New Jersey. The authorities have not yet released any information on the cause of the fire or whether there are any injuries or fatalities. The blaze started early in the morning, and firefighters are currently working to contain the flames.

Residents in the area are advised to avoid the affected streets and to stay clear of any emergency vehicles. The authorities are urging anyone with information on the fire to come forward and contact them immediately. More updates on the situation will be provided as they become available.

News Source : Hank Flynn

Source Link :Emergency crews responding to Burlington County house fire/