“Burlington dress haul”: Burlington Dress Haul and Shrimp Pasta Recipe from the First Week of the Second Year

My First Week of Second Year: Burlington Dress Haul + Shrimp Pasta Recipe
Burlington Dress Haul
As I started my second year of college, I wanted to revamp my wardrobe and add some new pieces to my collection. I decided to head to Burlington, a store that I’ve always been a fan of for their affordable yet chic clothing options.
I spent a good hour browsing through the racks and trying on different dresses. I finally settled on four pieces that I absolutely loved. The first was a classic black wrap dress that I knew would be perfect for any occasion. The second was a flowy floral maxi dress that would work well for a casual day out or a beach vacation. The third was a trendy denim dress with buttons down the front, perfect for a summer barbecue or a day at the park. And the fourth was a bold red dress with a fitted silhouette that would be great for a night out.
I was thrilled with my purchases and couldn’t wait to wear them out and about on campus.
Shrimp Pasta Recipe
As a busy college student, I’m always on the lookout for quick and easy meal ideas that are also delicious and healthy. One of my go-to recipes is a simple shrimp pasta dish that only takes about 20 minutes to make.
Ingredients:
– 1 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined
– 1 box of spaghetti
– 2 tablespoons of olive oil
– 4 cloves of garlic, minced
– 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes
– Salt and pepper to taste
– 1/4 cup of chopped fresh parsley
– 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese
Instructions:
- Start by cooking the spaghetti according to the instructions on the box.
-
While the pasta is cooking, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
-
Add the minced garlic and red pepper flakes to the skillet and sauté for about a minute until fragrant.
-
Add the shrimp to the skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 3-4 minutes until the shrimp are pink and cooked through.
-
Once the pasta is done cooking, drain it and add it to the skillet with the shrimp. Toss everything together until the pasta is coated in the sauce.
-
Add the chopped parsley and grated Parmesan cheese to the skillet and toss again.
-
Serve hot and enjoy!
This shrimp pasta dish is not only quick and easy to make, but it’s also packed with flavor and nutrients. It’s the perfect meal for a busy weeknight or a casual dinner party with friends.
Conclusion
Overall, my first week of second year was a success. I was able to add some new dresses to my wardrobe and also discover a new favorite recipe that I can make over and over again. I’m excited to see what the rest of the year holds and to continue exploring new fashion and food ideas.
