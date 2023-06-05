“Burlington dress haul”: Burlington Dress Haul and Shrimp Pasta Recipe from the First Week of the Second Year

My First Week of Second Year: Burlington Dress Haul + Shrimp Pasta Recipe

Burlington Dress Haul

As I started my second year of college, I wanted to revamp my wardrobe and add some new pieces to my collection. I decided to head to Burlington, a store that I’ve always been a fan of for their affordable yet chic clothing options.

I spent a good hour browsing through the racks and trying on different dresses. I finally settled on four pieces that I absolutely loved. The first was a classic black wrap dress that I knew would be perfect for any occasion. The second was a flowy floral maxi dress that would work well for a casual day out or a beach vacation. The third was a trendy denim dress with buttons down the front, perfect for a summer barbecue or a day at the park. And the fourth was a bold red dress with a fitted silhouette that would be great for a night out.

I was thrilled with my purchases and couldn’t wait to wear them out and about on campus.

Shrimp Pasta Recipe

As a busy college student, I’m always on the lookout for quick and easy meal ideas that are also delicious and healthy. One of my go-to recipes is a simple shrimp pasta dish that only takes about 20 minutes to make.

Ingredients:

– 1 pound of shrimp, peeled and deveined

– 1 box of spaghetti

– 2 tablespoons of olive oil

– 4 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes

– Salt and pepper to taste

– 1/4 cup of chopped fresh parsley

– 1/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Start by cooking the spaghetti according to the instructions on the box. While the pasta is cooking, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the minced garlic and red pepper flakes to the skillet and sauté for about a minute until fragrant. Add the shrimp to the skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cook for about 3-4 minutes until the shrimp are pink and cooked through. Once the pasta is done cooking, drain it and add it to the skillet with the shrimp. Toss everything together until the pasta is coated in the sauce. Add the chopped parsley and grated Parmesan cheese to the skillet and toss again. Serve hot and enjoy!

This shrimp pasta dish is not only quick and easy to make, but it’s also packed with flavor and nutrients. It’s the perfect meal for a busy weeknight or a casual dinner party with friends.

Conclusion

Overall, my first week of second year was a success. I was able to add some new dresses to my wardrobe and also discover a new favorite recipe that I can make over and over again. I’m excited to see what the rest of the year holds and to continue exploring new fashion and food ideas.

