Mass Shooting at Burr Ridge Near Willowbrook

Reports confirm a mass shooting at Burr Ridge, located near Willowbrook. The situation is currently ongoing and details are still emerging.Authorities are urging individuals to avoid the area and seek shelter immediately.More information will be provided as it becomes available. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event.