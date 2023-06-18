Burr Ridge Mass Shooting Near Willowbrook, IL

Mass Shooting at Burr Ridge near Willowbrook

On the evening of May 20th, a mass shooting occurred at the Promenade shopping center in Burr Ridge, located near the suburb of Willowbrook, Illinois. The shooting left three people dead and several others injured.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing panicked shoppers running for cover. The Burr Ridge police department and other law enforcement agencies responded quickly to the scene and secured the area.

The suspect, identified as a 19-year-old male, was apprehended and taken into custody. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

The community is in shock and mourning the loss of the victims. Counseling services have been made available for those affected by the tragedy.

