Bus accident in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district kills two passengers, injures 26 including women and children

“Chhattisgarh bus accident victims” : Two killed, 26 injured in Chhattisgarh bus accident; women and children among victims

According to authorities, a private bus overturned in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday morning, resulting in the death of two passengers and injuries to 26 others, including women and children. Out of the 26 injured, 11 are in critical condition. An image of the accident scene is shown above.

Read Full story : Two killed, 26 injured as bus overturns in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district /

News Source : Mid-day

Bus accident in Raigarh district Fatal bus overturn in Chhattisgarh Injured passengers in Raigarh bus crash Raigarh road safety measures Chhattisgarh transportation regulations