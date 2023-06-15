Bus Carrying Seniors Collides with Semi Truck in Manitoba, Leaving 15 Dead and 10 Injured, says RCMP

RCMP: Semi Truck Collision with Senior Bus Leaves 15 Dead and 10 Injured in Manitoba

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported that a devastating accident occurred in Manitoba as a semi truck crashed into a bus carrying seniors, leaving 15 dead and 10 injured. The incident took place on a highway in eastern Saskatchewan, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation. This tragedy has deeply affected the community and our thoughts go out to the families and loved ones of those involved.

