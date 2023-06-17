Bus crash in Pakistan kills 12, injures 8 on Islamabad-Lahore highway

Pakistan bus accident victim names : Bus overturns in Pakistan, killing 12 and injuring 8 due to brake failure

At least 12 people were killed and eight others injured when a bus traveling from Islamabad to Lahore overturned on a highway in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Saturday. The accident occurred after the bus’s brakes failed on a sharp turn in the Salt mountain range, according to Saqib Waheed, a spokesperson for the federal Motorway Police. Five of the 12 fatalities, including women and children, died at the scene of the accident, while seven others died in the hospital. The injured passengers are still receiving medical treatment. Traffic accidents are a frequent occurrence in Pakistan due to the lack of safety standards and enforcement of traffic rules.

News Source : Associated Press

