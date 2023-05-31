Bus driver suffers heart attack and dies in Karnataka, identified as Murigeppa Athani

Murigeppa Athani, KSRTC bus driver, heart attack, victim : Bus driver Murigeppa Athani suffers heart attack and dies while driving KSRTC bus in Karnataka, India

A KSRTC bus driver in Karnataka suffered a heart attack while driving and passed away shortly thereafter. The driver, identified as Murigeppa Athani, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a petrol station before his death. CCTV footage captured the incident in Sindagi Nagar, Vijayapura district. The bus had previously stopped due to a headlight problem, and passengers were asked to disembark before it departed for Sindagi bus depot. The conductor, Sharanu Takali, managed to stop the empty bus before it caused any harm. No passengers were on board during the incident. Officials from Afzalpur Depot arrived at the scene to take necessary action.

News Source : Times Now Bureau,Nakshab Khan

