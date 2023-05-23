“Bus shooting suspect Las Vegas” today : KLAS: Police in Las Vegas on the Hunt for Bus Shooting Suspect

KLAS: Las Vegas Authorities Seek Bus Shooting Suspect today 2023.
Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Dominic Johnson, who is a suspect in a shooting on a public bus that occurred on May 3 near Eastern Avenue and Poppy Lane. Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : KLAS

