“Bus stop accident in Texas border city” Today : Vehicle Hits and Kills Seven People Waiting at a Bus Stop in Texas Border City

Vehicle collides with seven people at Texas border city bus stop, resulting in fatalities

Seven people were killed and a dozen more injured after a vehicle rammed into them at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, near a Catholic Charities facility. Initially, authorities believed it was an intentional act, but it’s not clear if it was intentional and the investigation into the motive is ongoing. The driver, a Hispanic male, has not been cooperating with investigators and has been charged with reckless driving. Brownsville is one of the border cities seeing a surge in migrants attempting to cross into the United States from Mexico ahead of the lifting of the Title 42 immigration program, which ends on May 11. Sister Norma Pimentel, Executive Director for Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, said that the Ozanam Center houses some migrants overnight.

