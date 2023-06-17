Jim Tweto : “Bush pilot Jim Tweto and hunting guide Shane Reynolds die in Alaska plane crash”

Alaska State Troopers have reported that Jim Tweto, a bush pilot famous for his role in Discovery Channel’s “Flying Wild Alaska” series, died in a plane crash along with his friend Shane Reynolds, a hunting and fishing guide from Idaho. The Cesna 180 crashed near Shaktoolik, about 125 miles east of Nome. Witnesses say the plane was taking off but failed to climb before crashing. The troopers were notified of the incident at around 11:48 a.m. and recovered two bodies at the crash site. Tweto’s daughter, Ariel, shared her grief on Instagram, saying that her father died doing what he loved. “Flying Wild Alaska” followed Tweto, his wife, and their three daughters as they ran a small regional airline called Era Alaska, which has now been renamed Ravn Air Group. Tweto was also the owner of Northwest Fishing Expeditions, taking clients on trips throughout Alaska and the Pacific Northwest. Born in Kansas, Tweto grew up in Minnesota and moved to Alaska after playing hockey for the University of Alaska Anchorage, where he met his wife Ferno.

News Source : Jessica Schladebeck

