Bushwhacker Butch Dies at Age 78

At the age of 78, Bushwhacker Butch, a revered wrestler and inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, has passed away.

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch Passes Away at 78

Introduction The world of professional wrestling is mourning the death of Robert Miller, popularly known as WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch. Miller passed away at the age of 78, leaving behind cherished memories of his illustrious career and a devoted family.

Details of His Passing Bushwhacker Butch had arrived in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 when he fell ill. His tag team partner, Bushwhacker Luke’s daughter, announced on Facebook that Butch had passed away. Details behind the illness have not been revealed yet.

A Tributary Note Bushwhacker Luke shared an emotional tribute to his long-time partner through a Facebook post. Luke spoke about his journey with Miller, and how they traveled the world together building their careers, before the WWE came calling.

Professional Career Highlights Born in Auckland, New Zealand, Bushwhacker Butch began his wrestling career in the early 1970s. He quickly gained popularity as ‘The Chest’ Miller. He partnered with his good friend, Bushwhacker Luke, and wrestled for John da Silva in New Zealand before moving on to other countries like Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Japan. They later became known as The Sheepherders and worked extensively in Canada and the United States.

In 1988, The Bushwhackers were finally offered a contract by the WWF/E, which gave them instant recognition in the industry. The duo appeared in several high-profile matches at some of the biggest venues in the world, including WrestleMania. Their career culminated in 2015 when they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, followed by their inclusion in the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2020.

An Emotional Goodbye Bushwhacker Luke broke down while paying tribute to his partner of over 50 years. The last weekend that they spent together in Los Angeles turned out to be a momentous one for them, for it was the last time they saw each other. Luke noted that Miller’s passing left a gaping hole in his life, and that the latter’s unassuming and gentle nature would be sorely missed.

A Helping Hand Much has been said about Miller’s kind-hearted nature, and it was evident from the many tributes that poured in after his passing. A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help cover his medical expenses, and many fans and well-wishers stepped forward to help out.

Final Thoughts The passing of Bushwhacker Butch is a reminder of how much impact one person can have on an entire industry. His wrestling ability, coupled with his friendly demeanor, earned Miller accolades from fans, peers, and friends alike. His loss will be felt for a long time to come, but his memory and legacy will continue to inspire many.