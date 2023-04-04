Bushwhacker Butch of WWE passes away

Professional wrestler Bushwhacker Butch passes away.

Pro wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch (real name: Bob Miller) passed away at the age of 78 on Sunday night, as confirmed by his longtime tag team partner, Bushwhacker Luke. Miller was hospitalized after arriving in Los Angeles for a WrestleMania signing on Friday, due to an illness caused by medication. The Bushwhackers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. All Elite Wrestling expressed their condolences on Twitter, stating that they join the wrestling world in mourning Miller’s passing, and that their thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans. Miller is survived by his wife, two daughters, and several grandchildren.

