Bushwhacker Butch, WWE Hall of Famer, dies at 78 in LA.

Pro wrestling has lost one of its beloved tag team members, as Bushwhacker Butch passed away at age 78.

The New York Post reports that Luke Williams, Butch’s longtime friend and tag team partner, confirmed the news in a social media post on Monday. Butch’s real name was Bob Miller.

A Legendary Tag Team

Bushwhacker Butch and Luke Williams began wrestling together in New Zealand in 1964. From 1974-81, they were known as The Sheepherders while working in several NWA-affiliated territories. In 1988, they were given a new persona by the WWE and became the loveable and kooky Bushwhackers. They immediately became one of Vince McMahon’s most beloved acts, with their signature entrance march as their arms moved back and forth over their heads, yelling “Whoooaaa!,” their camo hats, biting opponents, and licking each other and fans.

Awards and Accolades

Despite their popularity, Bushwhacker Butch and Luke Williams never won the WWE tag team titles. However, they were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. “As The Bushwhackers, we appeared in the largest venues in the world, in front the biggest crowds professional wrestling had ever seen!” Luke wrote in a social media post.

The Legacy of Bushwhacker Butch

No cause of death has been announced, but Butch was reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles last week after arriving for public appearances around WrestleMania 39. “This past weekend in Los Angeles, Bob flew in from New Zealand to join me for WrestleMania weekend and the related festivities, neither of us knowing it would be our last days together and his last days of life,” Luke wrote in an Instagram post.

Known for his toughness and entertainment skills, Bushwhacker Butch was a beloved figure in pro wrestling. Jake “The Snake” Roberts wrote in a social media post, “One of the toughest son of a guns to put on tights… and one of the most entertaining. He will be sorely missed.”

Final Words

Luke and Butch finished up in WWE in 1996 and retired in 2021 after Luke suffered another neck injury. “My heart goes out to his wife Helen, his lovely daughters Sharon and Kirsten, and all of his grandchildren,” Luke wrote. “From the early-1970s when we were young mates wrestling for John da Silva in New Zealand, my first impression of Bob ‘The Chest’ Miller (as he was called in those days) was that he was a first-class redneck, and what bloody redneck he was. But he was also an all-round good guy and a great friend.”

