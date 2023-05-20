Businessman and Chairman of Equity Group Investments, Samuel Zell, passes away

Remembering Samuel “Sam” Zell

Samuel “Sam” Zell, the chairman of Equity Group Investments and a renowned business man, passed away on January 26, 2022. Zell was 80 years old at the time of his death and left behind a legacy as one of the most successful real estate investors in history.

Early Life and Career

Zell was born in Chicago in 1941 and grew up in a Jewish family. He attended the University of Michigan and graduated with a degree in law. Afterward, he worked as a lawyer for a short time before transitioning into the real estate industry.

Zell started his career by investing in small apartment buildings in the Chicago area. He quickly gained a reputation for his ability to identify undervalued properties and turn them into profitable investments. In 1980, he founded Equity Group Investments, which became one of the largest real estate investment firms in the world.

Philanthropy

Zell was also known for his philanthropic work. He donated millions of dollars to various organizations and causes throughout his life. He was particularly passionate about education and supported several universities and schools.

In 2007, Zell donated $100 million to the University of Michigan, his alma mater, to establish the Samuel Zell and Robert H. Lurie Institute for Entrepreneurial Studies. The institute provides resources and support to students interested in starting their own businesses.

Legacy

Zell’s legacy as a business man is one of innovation, risk-taking, and success. His ability to identify undervalued properties and turn them into profitable investments earned him the nickname “the Grave Dancer.”

Zell was also known for his unconventional approach to business. He often took risks that others were too afraid to take and was willing to go against the grain to achieve his goals. This approach paid off, as he became one of the wealthiest and most successful business men in the world.

Final Thoughts

Samuel “Sam” Zell will be remembered as one of the most successful business men in history. His legacy as a real estate investor and philanthropist will continue to inspire future generations to take risks and pursue their passions. Zell’s contributions to the world of business and philanthropy will not be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Sam Zell.

