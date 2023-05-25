Businessman Baser Ali shot dead in Assam; 3 suspects apprehended

Baser Ali : “Bilasipara businessman Baser Ali shot dead, 3 suspects apprehended”

A businessman in Bilasipara, Dhubri district of Assam, was allegedly shot and killed by unidentified miscreants on Wednesday night. The victim, identified as Baser Ali, was a well-known figure in the region. He was shot at point blank range in Bhairabganj area and died on the spot. Local police recovered an empty cartridge from the crime scene and sent the body for post-mortem reports. Three suspects have been apprehended in connection to the incident, but their identities have not yet been disclosed. It is believed that the businessman was killed over a financial dispute, but the police investigation will reveal the exact reason behind the heinous crime.

News Source : The Assam Tribune

