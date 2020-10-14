Bussa Krishna Death – Dead: Indian Man Who Worshipped Donald Trump Has Died. 

Bussa Krishna Death – Dead: Indian Man Who Worshipped Donald Trump Has Died.

An Indian man who worship Donald Trump as god has died , according to statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“WION on Twitter: “Bussa Krishna, who worshipped Donald Trump and was upset by the news of US President contracting #COVID19 has died of cardiac arrest “

