Bussa Krishna Death – Dead: Indian Man Who Worshipped Donald Trump Has Died.
An Indian man who worship Donald Trump as god has died , according to statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.
“WION on Twitter: “Bussa Krishna, who worshipped Donald Trump and was upset by the news of US President contracting #COVID19 has died of cardiac arrest “
Bussa Krishna, who worshipped Donald Trump and was upset by the news of US President contracting #COVID19 has died of cardiac arresthttps://t.co/J4vjWNwYBy
— WION (@WIONews) October 14, 2020
Tributes
Telangana: Bussa Krishna, who had installed a 6-feet statue of US President Donald Trump last year and worshipped him, passes away due to cardiac arrest, in Medak. (In file pics – Bussa Krishna) pic.twitter.com/ucNm4pTHfj
— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020
Bussa Krishna frm Telangana who made Trump’s life size statue n worshipped him died tody of heart attack.I spoke to hm 2 days ago.We connected on FB yday.We did a story on him n he asked me to share story link.He ws just 32.He wished Trump good health n himself left ds world. 😢 pic.twitter.com/dzOzxmry3f
— 🍀Sapna Madan / सपना मदान🍀 (@sapnamadan) October 11, 2020
“(Bussa) Krishna began following Trump and actively praying to him as ‘his god’ after seeing him in a dream… (and) he erected a 6-foot statue in Trump’s honor… Krishna also referred to his home as ‘Trump Temple.'”https://t.co/F7UgCXkxxf
— André Gagné, PhD (@profagagne) October 13, 2020
An ardent fan of @realDonaldTrump from telangan, india, bussa krishna, who worshipped he US president like a god, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday. Krishna was depressed ever since he learnt that the US president and his wife, Melina, contacted covid-19 recently. pic.twitter.com/bEj5z3imzj
— Ramireddy (@Ramired89780943) October 12, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.