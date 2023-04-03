Butch Pedersen, legendary West Branch coach, dies after cancer battle.

We are deeply saddened to inform you that Butch Pedersen, an esteemed coach of West Branch football for a significant period, has passed away following his prolonged battle with cancer.

Throughout his four decades as the head football coach, Butch has left an indelible mark on numerous student-athletes with his remarkable guidance and mentorship.

The West Branch community has been left heavy-hearted after the passing of their long-time football coach, Butch Pedersen. Butch was an influential figure in the world of sports, and his passing has been felt deeply by the thousands of student-athletes he mentored over his 40-year career.

Butch’s impact extended far beyond the football field. As a coach, he instilled in his players the values of hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship. His unwavering commitment to these values earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues, players, and fans.

Butch’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time as a coach. His influence went far beyond the scoreboard, and he will always be remembered as a teacher, mentor, and friend.

For those who had the privilege of knowing Butch, his passing is a deeply personal loss. But his impact on the West Branch community and beyond will always be remembered as a testament to the power of perseverance, dedication, and the love of sport.

In the wake of Butch’s passing, the West Branch community has come together to mourn their loss and celebrate his life. The outpouring of support and love for Butch and his family is a testament to the impact he had on so many lives.

As the West Branch community continues to honor Butch’s memory, they do so with the knowledge that his spirit and legacy will always be with them. Though he may be gone, his impact will live on through the countless student-athletes he inspired and the generations of West Branch students who will continue to be touched by his legacy.

Source : @westbranchcsd

