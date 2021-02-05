Butch Reed Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Former WWE & WCW Wrestler Butch Reed has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

Butch Reed has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

Sad news today as Butch Reed has passed away after suffering a heart attack a couple of days ago. Reed was a… Posted by Wrestling’s Glory Days on Friday, February 5, 2021

Well DAMN! I’m setting here listening to @JrGrilling episode on Ron Simmons and just the Butch Reed has passed away. This really sucks. @JRsBBQ @HeyHeyItsConrad pic.twitter.com/PlVCROtS3H — Bill Alfonso's Snaggled Tooth (@snaggled) February 5, 2021

Bill Alfonso’s Snaggled Tooth @snaggled Well DAMN! I’m setting here listening to @JrGrilling episode on Ron Simmons and just the Butch Reed has passed away. This really sucks. @JRsBBQ @HeyHeyItsConrad

Tributes

Christian Baycroft

Another legendary superstar who passed away. Sadden for professional wrestling because of his talent and he’ll be missed forever. Your legacy will move on

Matthew Corey

He scared the living hell out of me when I was 5. Thank you for doing such a damn good job. Condolences to your friends and family.

Shawn Brock

I remember his angle in Georgia when Flair was ducking him. Geigel came in and said that he either had to face him at the Omni or be stripped of the belt. Many times growing up that I threatened to throw some soup bones or “drop a bomb” on the diving board. RIP.

Don Ray

Always wanted to see the battle of the hacksaws I thought never happened but internet proved me wrong. Why they didn’t bring him in for a run with simmons in wwe was such a waste.. rip..

Frank Velez

Hacksaw Butch Reed was a legit bad ass, his time in Mid South Wrestling was epic specially that rivalry in 1984 vs JYD rest in peace

Missy Pearl Knight

RIP Butch Reed! Always a fan of his no matter where he worked

Mark Slocum

I remember watching him in Mid-South Wrestling. I feel old.

Keith Reynolds

Those that say who are definitely not wrestling fans. The guy appeared in multiple territories and won many titles. He is a legend that deserves respect.

Colin Daniels

One half of Doom with Ron Simmons.

Had no idea he was supposed to be IC champ at one point.

Also Doom set the record for the single longest run as WCW Tag Team Champions with a 281 day run.

Quankeiair Scott

One of my earliest wrestling memories was being a small child and trying to figure out how his hair was blonde. Haha. I used to walk around the house doing the kiss your muscles stchick. RIP.