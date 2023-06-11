Butte County Family Mourns Allyson Nohelia Navarro-Salazar and Laylanie, Suspected DUI Victims in Live Oak Collision

Allyson Nohelia Navarro-Salazar : Two killed in Live Oak collision, Allyson Nohelia Navarro-Salazar and her 1-year-old daughter Laylanie identified as victims

A tragic accident on State Route 99 in Live Oak has left a Butte County family devastated. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver at fault was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The deceased have been identified as Allyson Nohelia Navarro-Salazar, 21, of Gridley, and her 1-year-old daughter, Laylanie. Navarro-Salazar’s boyfriend was also in the car and survived but is currently hospitalized. The driver responsible for the accident had been involved in a previous collision and fled the scene before being identified. The accident involved three vehicles, and a fourth vehicle sustained minor injuries. Navarro-Salazar’s father urged drivers not to drink or use drugs and get behind the wheel. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

News Source : KCRA

