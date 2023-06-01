butter chicken recipe at home: Homemade Butter Chicken Recipe: A Guide to Making this Delicious Dish at Home

Butter Chicken Recipe: How to Make Butter Chicken at Home

Introduction

Butter chicken is a popular Indian dish that is enjoyed by people all over the world. It is a creamy and flavorful dish that is made with marinated chicken that is cooked in a rich tomato-based gravy. If you are looking for a delicious and easy recipe for butter chicken, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will show you how to make butter chicken at home.

Ingredients

To make butter chicken, you will need the following ingredients:

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon coriander

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes

1 cup heavy cream

Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Instructions

To make butter chicken, follow these steps:

In a large bowl, combine the chicken, yogurt, lemon juice, ginger paste, garlic paste, turmeric, garam masala, cumin, coriander, cayenne pepper, and salt. Stir to combine, making sure that the chicken is well coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, or overnight. In a large skillet or dutch oven, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger paste and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add the cumin, coriander, and garam masala and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add the crushed tomatoes and stir to combine. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the marinated chicken and stir to combine. Cook for 10-15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce has thickened. Stir in the heavy cream and cook for an additional 5 minutes, or until the sauce is heated through. Garnish with chopped fresh cilantro and serve with rice or naan bread.

Tips and Tricks

Here are some tips and tricks to help you make the perfect butter chicken:

Marinating the chicken for at least 1 hour will help to infuse it with flavor and make it more tender.

If you don’t have ginger paste, you can use fresh ginger that has been grated or finely chopped.

If you like your butter chicken to be spicy, you can increase the amount of cayenne pepper or add some chopped jalapenos.

If the sauce is too thick, you can add a little bit of chicken broth or water to thin it out.

If you don’t have heavy cream, you can use half-and-half or whole milk instead.

Leftover butter chicken can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.

Conclusion

Butter chicken is a delicious and easy Indian dish that is perfect for any occasion. With this recipe, you can make butter chicken at home that is just as good as what you would get in a restaurant. Whether you are a fan of Indian food or just looking for something new to try, butter chicken is a must-try dish that is sure to impress.

