“butter chicken recipe”: “Noralordtv5895’s Homemade Arabic Butter Chicken Recipe: Step-by-Step Guide”

Introduction

Butter chicken is a popular Indian dish that is enjoyed all over the world. It is a creamy and spicy curry made with tender pieces of chicken cooked in a tomato-based sauce. The dish is typically served with rice or naan, and it is a perfect meal for any occasion. In this article, we will be sharing a recipe for butter chicken that is inspired by Arabic cuisine. This version of butter chicken is a fusion of Indian and Arabic flavors, and it is sure to impress your taste buds.

Ingredients

To make this Arabic-inspired butter chicken, you will need the following ingredients:

For the chicken marinade:

500g chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon garlic paste

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup yogurt

For the curry:

3 tablespoons butter

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon ginger paste

1 tablespoon garlic paste

2 tomatoes, chopped

1 teaspoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chili powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 cup heavy cream

Salt, to taste

Cilantro, for garnish

Instructions

Step 1: Marinate the chicken

In a large bowl, mix together the chicken, ginger paste, garlic paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, garam masala, salt, and yogurt. Make sure that the chicken is coated evenly. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let it marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

Step 2: Cook the chicken

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of butter over medium-high heat. Add the marinated chicken to the skillet and cook until it is browned on all sides, about 10 minutes. Remove the chicken from the skillet and set it aside.

Step 3: Prepare the curry

In the same skillet, add 1 tablespoon of butter and sauté the onions until they are translucent. Add the ginger paste and garlic paste and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they are soft and pulpy.

Add the cumin powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and garam masala. Stir well to combine all the spices and cook for 1-2 minutes.

Step 4: Combine the chicken and curry

Add the cooked chicken to the skillet and stir well to coat it with the curry. Add the heavy cream and mix well. Bring the curry to a boil, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.

Step 5: Serve

Garnish the butter chicken with chopped cilantro and serve it with rice or naan.

Conclusion

This Arabic-inspired butter chicken is a delicious fusion of flavors that is sure to delight your taste buds. The chicken is tender and flavorful, and the curry is creamy and spicy. This dish is perfect for a special occasion or for a weeknight dinner. Give it a try and let us know what you think!

