Butter Pav Bhaji Recipe: Butter Pav Bhaji: A Mumbai Street Food Recipe Cooked in a Village

Introduction:

Pav Bhaji is a famous street food in Mumbai that has now become popular all over India. It is a spicy and tangy vegetable curry served with buttery bread called Pav. Pav Bhaji is a favorite of many food lovers, and it is easy to make at home too. In this article, we will be discussing the recipe for Pav Bhaji, along with the tips and tricks to make it perfect.

Ingredients:

The ingredients required to make Pav Bhaji are as follows:

For the Bhaji:

– 2 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and mashed

– 1 cup finely chopped onions

– 1 cup finely chopped tomatoes

– 1 cup finely chopped capsicum

– 1 cup finely chopped cauliflower

– 1 cup finely chopped beans

– 1 cup boiled green peas

– 2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

– 2 tsp Pav Bhaji masala

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– 1 tsp turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– Oil for cooking

– Water as required

For the Pav:

– 6 Pav breads

– Butter for toasting

Instructions:

In a pan, heat oil and add chopped onions. Saute till they turn translucent. Add ginger-garlic paste and saute for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and cook till they turn mushy. Add all the chopped vegetables and mix well. Add salt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and Pav Bhaji masala. Mix well. Add water as required and let the vegetables cook for 15-20 minutes on medium flame. Once the vegetables are cooked, mash them using a potato masher or a spoon. Add more water if required and cook for another 5-10 minutes. In another pan, toast the Pav breads with butter on both sides till they turn golden brown. Serve the hot Bhaji with buttery Pav.

Tips and Tricks:

Use fresh vegetables for better taste.

You can also add grated cheese on top of the Bhaji for a cheesy twist.

Use a masher to mash the vegetables properly.

Add more water if the Bhaji is too thick.

Adjust the spices as per your taste.

Conclusion:

Pav Bhaji is a delicious and easy-to-make street food that can be enjoyed at home too. With the right ingredients and technique, you can make a perfect Bhaji that will be loved by all. So, try making this Mumbai special street food recipe in your village and enjoy the flavorful taste of Pav Bhaji with your family and friends.

