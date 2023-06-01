Buttermilk Biscuit Recipe: Recipe for Farmgirl’s Buttermilk Biscuits

These are the BEST homemade biscuits!

Homemade buttermilk biscuits are the perfect addition to any breakfast or main meal. This biscuit recipe uses 6-ingredients and yields soft, flaky, layers of goodness that are ready in less than 30 minutes!

Why this recipe works

Uses pantry ingredients – Uses ingredients that are readily available at most grocery stores and likely already in your pantry.

Gives you fluffy, extra flaky biscuits – Layers and layers of soft, fluffy and flaky biscuits.

Foolproof biscuit recipe – Any level of baker can make this biscuit recipe and have great success!

What you’ll need

All-purpose flour

Salt

Butter

Lard or vegetable shortening

Baking powder

Buttermilk

How to make Buttermilk Biscuits

The key to making flaky buttermilk biscuits is keeping ingredients cold and not overworking the dough!

Mix dry ingredients – In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, salt and baking powder. Cut in fat – Use a pastry blender to cut in lard and butter into the dry ingredients. Add the buttermilk – Add cold buttermilk and incorporate with a rubber spatula just until the dough starts to come together. Dough will be slightly crumbly. Work the dough – On a lightly floured surface, press the dough together with your hands into a rectangle shape. Fold the dough – This makes the layers. Gently fold the dough over itself into layers. Cut the biscuits – Use a 3-inch biscuit cutter to cut biscuits. Do NOT twist the cutter! Place into baking pan – Place biscuits close together in buttered cast iron pan or baking dish. This helps them rise properly. Bake – Bake in a preheated 475 degree oven for 15 minutes or until tops of biscuits are golden brown.

Tips on making homemade Buttermilk biscuits

Cold fat – Cold butter and lard help create pockets of air while they bake. It’s similar to making homemade pie crust.

Using lard and butter – Using both of these ingredients helps to achieve the flakiest and fluffy biscuits.

Real buttermilk and quality ingredients – Using high-quality flour, such as Bob’s Red Mill or King Arthur Flour and real, full-fat buttermilk creates tender biscuits.

Don’t overmix – Mix ingredients just until combined. Overworking biscuit dough will result in hard and flat biscuits.

Don’t use too much flour – Lightly flour the work surface. Using too much flour can make your dough tough.

Flatten and fold – Use your hands or a rolling pin to gently flatten dough, form into a rectangle shape and fold over to create layers. (I prefer to use my hands very little, as your body temperature can heat up the biscuit dough.)

Don’t twist the biscuit cutter – Press the biscuit cutter down firmly, in a stamping motion into the dough. Twisting seals off the edges and prevents biscuits from rising properly.

Bake close together – Biscuits rise best when pressed up against each other in a baking dish.

Bake in cast iron – One of the best methods for baking biscuits. Cast iron helps distribute heat more evenly, helps biscuits rise well and outer edges have a good crust. Our favorite is the 9×13-inch cast iron baking pan from Lodge.

Recipe FAQs

What makes biscuits rise better? Using really cold butter and lard creates pockets of air that rise as they bake. Heating the oven to 475 degrees F. High heat creates maximum steam that helps biscuits rise as they can. Baking in cast iron helps distribute the heat more evenly and biscuits rise better.

Is lard or butter better for biscuits? Lard in combination with butter, truly does make the best pie crust and biscuits.

Why do you put buttermilk in biscuits? Buttermilk gives biscuits a tangy flavor and keeps the dough tender. For best results, make sure it’s full-fat and super cold when added to the dry ingredients.

