Buttermilk Biscuits Recipe: Cooking With Brenda Gantt’s 2023 Recipe for Buttermilk Biscuits

Buttermilk Biscuits Recipe | Cooking With Brenda Gantt 2023

Introduction

Buttermilk biscuits are a staple in the Southern cuisine and are enjoyed by people all over the world. They are fluffy, buttery, and are perfect for a quick breakfast or brunch. In this article, we will be sharing Brenda Gantt’s recipe for buttermilk biscuits that is sure to become a family favorite.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled and cubed

3/4 cup buttermilk, chilled

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 450°F. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and baking soda. Add the chilled butter cubes to the flour mixture and use your fingers to rub the butter into the flour until it resembles coarse crumbs. Make a well in the center of the mixture and add the buttermilk. Use a spatula or wooden spoon to mix the buttermilk into the flour until a shaggy dough forms. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead it gently a few times until it comes together into a cohesive ball. Pat the dough out into a circle that is about 1 inch thick. Use a round biscuit cutter or a drinking glass to cut out the biscuits. Be sure to press straight down and lift straight up to ensure the biscuits rise properly. Place the biscuits on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. The biscuits should be touching each other for maximum rise. Brush the tops of the biscuits with melted butter. Bake the biscuits for 10-12 minutes or until they are lightly golden brown on top. Serve the biscuits warm with butter, honey, or your favorite jam.

Tips and Tricks

Use cold butter: It is important to use cold butter as it creates air pockets in the dough, which help the biscuits rise.

Don’t overwork the dough: Overworking the dough can lead to tough biscuits. Be gentle when kneading the dough and stop as soon as it comes together into a ball.

Use a sharp biscuit cutter: A sharp biscuit cutter ensures that the biscuits rise properly. Make sure to press straight down and lift straight up.

Let the biscuits touch: Placing the biscuits close together on the baking sheet helps them rise and creates a soft texture.

Brush with butter: Brushing the tops of the biscuits with melted butter before baking creates a golden, buttery crust.

Conclusion

There is nothing quite like a warm, fluffy buttermilk biscuit straight from the oven. With this recipe from Brenda Gantt, you can enjoy this Southern staple in your own home. Be sure to follow the tips and tricks for the perfect biscuit every time. Enjoy!

