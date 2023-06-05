Butterscotch Ice Cream Recipe: Effortless and Quick! Learn How to Whip Up Scrumptious Butterscotch Ice Cream Step-by-Step.

How to Make Butterscotch Ice Cream at Home: A Quick and Easy Recipe

Ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in the world, and there’s no shortage of flavors to choose from. From traditional options like vanilla and fruit to experimental ones like bubblegum and paan, there’s something for everyone. However, if you’re a fan of classic flavors, you can’t go wrong with butterscotch. This nutty and delicately sweet ice cream has many fans worldwide. But have you ever wondered how it gets its distinctive taste and texture? And do you think it’s not possible to replicate the same at home? Then you’re wrong! You can easily make creamy and delicious butterscotch ice cream from scratch. No fancy ingredients or complex techniques are required – just patience and a little love!

Ingredients:

Fresh cream – 1 cup

Full-fat milk – 1 cup

Sugar – ½ cup

Milk powder – 2 tablespoons

Cornstarch/ custard powder – 1 tablespoon

Butterscotch essence – 1 teaspoon

Yellow food color (optional) – a few drops

Powdered sugar – 2 tablespoons

Chopped almonds and cashews – 2 tablespoons

Butter – 1 tablespoon

Instructions:

Place store-bought fresh cream in the freezer for one hour before you start making the ice cream. Add boiled full-fat milk to a pan or kadhai (do not switch on the stove yet). Add sugar, milk powder, and cornstarch/ custard powder to the mixture and stir with a whisk. Heat the vessel on low-medium flame. Continue stirring until the milk thickens. Once you get a thick paste-like consistency, place it in the freezer for approximately an hour. To make butterscotch crunch, melt sugar in a pan on medium flame. Mix some butter with the melted sugar and then add chopped almonds as well as cashews. Transfer this crunchy mixture to a greased plate/ thali, spread it and allow it to cool for a few minutes. Later, use a rolling pin to crush the caramel praline into smaller pieces. Now, take thick fresh cream in a bowl (after removing excess liquid) and whisk it by hand/ with an electric beater. Add powdered sugar, frozen milk base, butterscotch essence and yellow food color (optional). Churn the ingredients with a beater or in a regular mixer at high speed. Finally, add the caramel crunch to the churned mixture and combine well. Transfer this final ice cream base to an airtight container, place a plastic wrap on top and then cover it with the lid. Place the container in the deep freezer. After 6-7 hours, your ice cream should have set. Scoop and enjoy!

Conclusion:

Making butterscotch ice cream at home is easier than you think. This quick and easy recipe requires only a few ingredients and simple techniques. You can enjoy the nutty and delicate sweetness of butterscotch ice cream anytime you want, without having to visit an ice cream parlor. So, why not give it a try? Make this yummy ice cream before summer gets over!

Butterscotch ice cream recipe Homemade ice cream tutorial Easy dessert recipes How to make ice cream without a machine Simple ice cream making tips

News Source : NDTV Food

Source Link :Simple And Easy! Watch How To Make Delicious Butterscotch Ice Cream From Scratch/