“buttery soft rolls”: Soft and Tender Parker House Rolls with a Buttery Flavor

Parker House Rolls – Buttery Soft & Tender

Introduction

Parker House Rolls are a classic American bread recipe that has been enjoyed for over a century. These rolls are known for their buttery soft and tender texture, which makes them perfect for any meal. Whether you are serving them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, these rolls are sure to be a hit with your family and friends.

Ingredients

To make Parker House Rolls, you will need the following ingredients:

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 tablespoon active dry yeast

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled

1/2 cup warm milk

1/2 cup warm water

1 egg, beaten

Instructions

Follow these instructions to make the perfect Parker House Rolls:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, yeast, and salt. Add the melted butter, warm milk, warm water, and beaten egg to the bowl and mix until a soft dough forms. Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface for 5-7 minutes, or until it becomes smooth and elastic. Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover with a damp cloth, and let it rise in a warm place for 1 hour, or until it doubles in size. Punch down the dough and divide it into 16-20 equal pieces. Roll each piece of dough into a ball and place it in a greased baking dish, leaving a little space between each roll. Cover the baking dish with a damp cloth and let the rolls rise again for 30 minutes. Preheat your oven to 375°F. Bake the rolls for 15-20 minutes, or until they are golden brown on top. Brush the rolls with melted butter and serve warm.

Variations

There are many different variations of Parker House Rolls that you can try, depending on your personal preferences. Some popular variations include:

Garlic and Herb Parker House Rolls – add minced garlic and your favorite herbs (such as rosemary, thyme, or parsley) to the dough before baking.

Cinnamon Sugar Parker House Rolls – sprinkle cinnamon and sugar over the rolls before baking for a sweet treat.

Cheese and Bacon Parker House Rolls – add shredded cheese and crumbled bacon to the dough before baking for a savory twist.

Whole Wheat Parker House Rolls – substitute half of the all-purpose flour with whole wheat flour for a healthier option.

Conclusion

Parker House Rolls are a delicious and versatile bread recipe that can be enjoyed in many different ways. Whether you prefer them plain, with butter, or as a part of a larger meal, these rolls are sure to impress. So why not give them a try and see for yourself just how delicious they can be?

