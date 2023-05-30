“Buy flower bulbs online”: Top Websites to Purchase Flower Bulbs Online

Buying Flower Bulbs Online: A Guide to the Best Suppliers

Creating a vibrant and colorful spring garden can be easy with flower bulbs, which are a low-maintenance solution. However, if you don’t have time to visit your local garden center, purchasing flower bulbs online is an excellent alternative. In this article, we will explore some of the best places to buy flower bulbs online.

Home Depot

If you don’t live near a nursery, Home Depot is an easy solution for purchasing flower bulbs online. The website allows you to browse by color, bloom season, and even water and sun requirements. Home Depot is a one-stop-shop, which means you can also add other home improvement essentials to your cart to streamline your experience.

Harry & David

Although Harry & David is known for their fruit baskets, they also offer beautiful bulb options. By joining their “bulb of the month” club, you’ll receive a new bulb every month, ranging from spring tulips to bright lilies.

Brent and Becky’s Bulbs

Brent and Becky’s Bulbs is a Virginia nursery that is a family business run by Brent and Becky Heath. “If you call for advice, you may get Brent or Becky on the phone,” says Marta McDowell, a garden writer and instructor at The New York Botanical Garden. Their specialty is daffodils, but they have many other choices. Brent and Becky’s Bulbs shipped freshly-dug bulbs at the right time for planting.

John Scheepers

John Scheepers offers a wide selection of flower bulbs available for purchase, from alliums to anemone giants. Under their “new for 2023” section, you’ll find an updated list of bulbs for the current calendar year.

Van Engelen

Sister company of John Scheepers, Van Engelen offers bulk pricing for larger orders. “John Scheepers and Van Engelen have never disappointed in quality or service,” says McDowell. Shop the “new varieties” section on their website, which is full of exciting plant types to discover and explore.

McClure & Zimmerman

If you prefer to grow native bulbs in your garden, McClure & Zimmerman is the place to shop. “These are hard to find because they are slow to grow, thus making them more expensive to propagate,” says McDowell. “McClure & Zimmerman has been a reliable source for these harder-to-find plants.”

Swan Island Dahlias

Dahlias are a popular choice for summer gardens, and Swan Island Dahlias is the place to shop for dahlias online. “Located in Canby, Ore., this is a multi-generational family business,” says McDowell. “I hope to get there one day to see their 370+ varieties of dahlias in bloom.”

Eden Brothers

Eden Brothers has a huge selection of flower bulbs at an affordable price. With more than 570 flower bulbs available to shop, you’re guaranteed to find an option that will thrive in your garden. Their selections also come with planting information, which can be helpful if you are new to gardening.

In conclusion, purchasing flower bulbs online is an excellent alternative if you don’t have time to visit your local garden center. By finding a reputable supplier, you can ensure that your bulbs arrive in good condition and at the right time for planting. Whether you prefer dahlias or native bulbs, there are many online options to choose from.

News Source : Martha Stewart

Source Link :Best Places to Buy Flower Bulbs Online/