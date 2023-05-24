“buyback armor”: Purchasing Armor to Restore the Tears of the Kingdom

Get Your Lost Armor Back in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Ever found yourself selling a piece of armor to get a bit of rupees only to regret it later in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Or maybe you accidentally dropped it and can’t quite remember what happened to it?

Where To Buy Back Armor

To get back any armor or items that you have lost, you’ll need to visit Hateno Village, found within the northeastern portion of East Necluda. To unlock the region, visit the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower in the southeast section of the Hyrule map.

Within Hateno Village, you’ll want to visit the Armor Shop, or Ventest Clothing Boutique owned by Cece, who designs a lot of the clothing you’ll see on the locals of Hateno Village. Inside here, there will be select armor pieces available for purchase, but if you specifically want to buy back any pieces you’ve lost, approach Cece who will be on the left by her design table.

She will tell you that if you’ve parted ways with clothing items that are hard to come by, she can get them for you. If you choose to look at her wares, you’ll find a whole list of items to purchase. For example, we no longer have the Archaic Tunic and Legwear, but we can buy them back for 50 Rupees each. Some items might be much more pricey, however, like Barbarian Armor that runs for 4,000 Rupees. Due to this high price, you’ll want to make sure to hold on to the more rare items unless you want to shell out your whole savings.

How To Buy Back Armor

Before you can officially unlock Cece’s Ventest Clothing Boutique, however, you’ll need to complete a few quests in the village first. When you first arrive in Hateno Village, approach Ventest Clothing Boutique and pick up the quest ‘Team Cece or Team Reede?’. Along with this, pick up the side quests ‘Cece’s Secret’ and ‘Reede’s Secret’, which will require you to learn more about the two candidates running for Hateno Village mayor. After these, you’ll need to complete ‘A Letter to Koyin’, which you can find by the farm at the top of the hill, and ‘A New Signature Food’, which you can finish after receiving the reward from ‘A Letter to Koyin’.

Finally, complete ‘The Mayoral Election’, the last quest you’ll need to complete in Hateno Village. Afterward, you’ll finally have access to Ventest Clothing Boutique and you can buy any of your lost armor back for a fixed amount of Rupees.

Conclusion

If you’ve lost any armor in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, fear not. Head to Hateno Village and visit Cece’s Ventest Clothing Boutique to buy back any lost pieces. Just make sure to complete the necessary quests to unlock the shop and be prepared to spend some Rupees for those rare items.

News Source : DualShockers

Source Link :Tears Of The Kingdom – How To Buy Back Armor/