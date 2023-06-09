Byju’s Sponsorship Troubles: An Overview of the Issue and Potential Outcomes

Byju’s in Deep Trouble: Valuation of Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore Unable to Repay Debt

Indian Cricket Team sponsor Edtech company Byju’s is facing financial difficulties, with a valuation of Rs 2.5 lakh crore and unable to repay its debt. The company, founded by Byju Ravindran in 2011 as Think and Learn, launched the BYJU’s learning app in 2015 and became a unicorn in 2018. In 2020, Byju’s became the highest valued edtech startup in the world, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a decline in business after a surge in demand during lockdown. Byju’s acquisition of several companies and ventures has also led to a significant debt burden. The company has refused to repay a $1.2 billion loan and is facing difficulties in repaying a loan taken to acquire Aakash Educational Services. Byju’s is also facing problems with corporate governance, bookkeeping, and mass layoffs. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided the company and founder Byju Ravindran’s premises, investigating FDI received by Byju’s, money sent abroad, and advertising and marketing expenses.

Source: Business News in Hindi

Date published: June 9, 2023

Byju’s sponsorship controversy Team India sponsorship controversy Corporate sponsorships in sports Ethics in sports sponsorships Impact of sponsor controversies on sports teams