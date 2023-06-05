Byju’s to pay $40M instalment on largest unrated loan, struggling financially due to pandemic impact on demand: report

Byju Raveendranath’s loan repayment and financial difficulties. : Byju’s faces default on $1.2 billion loan repayment, restructuring efforts underway

Byju’s, the ed-tech startup, is expected to pay the $40 million instalment of its largest unrated loan amounting to $1.2 billion on Monday. In addition, it is also expected to make its quarterly interest payment by June 5. Failure to make the payment may result in a default on the loan, which has been identified as the main source of the company’s financial difficulties. The loan, the largest ever recorded for a startup, has affected the company’s financial stability due to the decline in demand for online tutoring during the pandemic. Byju’s has been actively seeking negotiations with creditors to restructure the loan. The company’s profit has significantly decreased after the pandemic-era boom in online tutoring. By September, the loan accounted for a record low of 64.5 cents a dollar, but it is now quoted at around 78 cents. Byju’s has also failed to meet the required deadlines for submitting financial accounts for the year to March 3, and its offices were searched by the agency that investigates violations of the nation’s foreign exchange policies.

